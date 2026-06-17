SC/ST Commission committed to resolving issues, says Murthy

<p>Mysuru: L Murthy, Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), stated that the commission is fully committed to addressing the grievances of the SC/ST communities.</p><p>Presiding over a grievance redressal meeting at Abdul Nazeer Saab Hall of the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat recently, the chairman noted that 150 cases from Mysuru district have been registered with them, with 48 currently sub-judice. </p>.BJP MP alleges Congress govt diverted SC/ST funds, neglected development in Karnataka.<p>He highlighted that 134 POCSO Act cases have been reported in the Mysuru region.</p><p>Addressing concerns regarding the caste certificates for 'Badaga Jangama' and 'Beda Jangama' communities, he assured that the commission would initiate appropriate action. During the meeting, representatives of various SC/ST organisations submitted several grievances.</p><p>The people complained that there are irregularities in outsourcing appointments at the Karnataka State Open University and improper utilisation of the 24.10% reservation funds allocated for SC/ST welfare by the Mysuru City Corporation.</p><p>Some people demanded allotment of dedicated burial grounds, specifically citing the lack of such facilities in Ambedkar Nagar, Hunsur. They complained that Dalit families have not received title deeds (hakku patra) despite the land being sanctioned by the government.</p><p>The people demanded internal reservation for tribal communities, filling vacancies in ashram schools, and a faster land allotment process for 130 SC/ST entrepreneurs who have been waiting for eight years after making payments to the KIADB.</p><p>They sought legal action against individuals who have allegedly obtained fraudulent caste certificates to avail of government benefits meant for the SC/ST communities.</p><p>The Chairman directed the officials to look into the issues and ensure that the needs of the community are addressed promptly.</p><p>MLC C N Manjegowda, Commission members Diwakar, Geetha Tamoshi, M Tumbaiah, Commission Secretary H N Shivaram, Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, ZP CEO S Yukesh Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi were present.</p>