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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

SC/ST Commission committed to resolving issues, says Murthy

The commission chairman noted that 150 cases from Mysuru district have been registered with them, with 48 currently sub-judice.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:52 IST
KarnatakaMysuruScheduled CasteScheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribescommission

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