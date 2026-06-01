Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Shuka Vana at Ganapati Ashrama temporarily closed

However, the Bonsai Garden and Vishwam Museum, adjoining it, will be open for the public, according to a press release.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 10:45 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us