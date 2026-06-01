Shuka Vana at Ganapati Ashrama temporarily closed

<p>Mysuru: 'Shuka Vana', a rehabilitation centre for parrots and birds, at Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashrama, Avadhoota Datta Peetha, will be closed temporarily from Monday, until further notice.</p><p>The management of Datta Peetha on Ooty Road in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> has announced that the Shuka Vana will be closed in the wake of development and upgrading works to be taken up at the Ashrama.</p>.Heavy rains pound parts of old Mysuru region.<p>Public entry to the Vana has been restricted from June 1. However, the Bonsai Garden and Vishwam Museum, adjoining it, will be open for the public, according to a press release.</p>