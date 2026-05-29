<p>Mysuru: A pall of gloom descended over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah's</a> native village, Siddaramanahhundi, under Varuna Assembly constituency in Mysuru district, as their 'Mane Maga' Siddaramaiah stepped down as Chief Minister on Thursday following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> high command's directions. </p><p>"We are shocked. We had not expected this. We had thought that our Doddappa Siddaramaiah would complete the entire term as Chief Minister," said R Raghu, son of Siddaramaiah's younger brother, late Ramegowda. </p><p>"Even as Siddaramaiah decided to step down, we have been asked to stay calm. Thus, his fans are not reacting. We cannot believe that he has resigned," said N Ravi, Siddaramanahundi Grama Panchayat member, who has Siddaramaiah's tattoo on his hand. </p>.Leaders recall Siddaramaiah's work for his home district, Mysuru.<p>"About 30 of us from the village, including Siddaramaiah's nephews Raghu, Siddarama (younger brother Siddegowda's son) met him on Wednesday and Thursday. It has been an emotional phase for all of us," Ravi said. </p><p>Siddaramaiah's close friend for over four decades, Kempeeraiah from Siddararamanahundi said, "We are disappointed. The entire village is sad. We had neither clue nor adequate time to prepare for this. I met Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. He had slipped into silence. He has executed several development works to our village and the entire Varuna constituency. One may find potholes in Mysuru, but not in our constituency or village. Hope his decision doesn't damage the Congress' strength in Karnataka". </p><p>"Born as the fourth son of Boramma and Siddaramegowda, Siddaramaiah lost his elder siblings Putramamma, Thammayyanna, Chikkamma, and younger brother Ramegowda. His brother Siddegowda and his family are upset. After he lost his elder son Rakesh in 2017, his younger son Dr Yathindra, who is an MLC, is walking in his footsteps and taking care of the constituency," Kempeeraiah said.</p><p>"Ever since Siddaramaiah became a taluk board member in 1978; and MLA in 1983, he has fought 16 elections; won nine of them; and lost two Lok Sabha elections and two Assembly elections. He became minister several times, DCM twice, leader of opposition, and CM twice. He has presented 17 budgets," he added. </p><p>"Having studied B.Sc and LLB, being from a humble background, from the Kuruba community, Siddaramaiah feels the pulse of people. Hence he came up with several welfare programmes like Bhagyas, during his previous tenure as CM and guarantee schemes now, for the welfare of the people of all communities, especially the deprived ones. The entire village is proud of the contributions of its 'Mane Maga'. He would have done more, if he had an opportunity to continue. He has said that he will come to the village, soon. His family members and people are waiting to meet him," Kempeeraiah said.</p>