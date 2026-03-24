<p>Mysuru: Mysuru-based 'Save Hindu Temples' organisation has called for a massive silent protest in Mysuru city on Wednesday (March 25) to condemn the increasing instances of verbal abuse and attacks directed at Hindu religious leaders and institutions.</p><p>Addressing the media, M M Nikhilesh, founder of Save Hindu Temples, stated that the protest aims to highlight the urgent need to protect the dignity of Hindu seers and Mutts, which have been unfairly targeted in recent times.</p>.<p><strong>Not political</strong></p><p>Nikhilesh emphasised that the silent march is not directed against any specific individual or political party. “It's a process to safeguard our religious heads. Recently, it has become a trend to use derogatory language against swamijis. This culture of insulting our spiritual leaders must end," he said, adding that the theme of the protest is ‘Our Gurus – Our Pride’.</p><p><strong>Protest details</strong></p><p>The silent protest is scheduled to begin at 10 am in front of the Gandhi statue (near Court Complex) on Vani Vilas Road. </p><p>The organisers have appealed to the citizens and devotees to participate in large numbers to show their solidarity and protest against the ‘evil forces’ attempting to demean the faith.</p>