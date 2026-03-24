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Silent protest in Mysuru on March 25 to 'protect dignity' of Hindu seers

The silent protest is scheduled to begin at 10 am in front of the Gandhi statue (near Court Complex) on Vani Vilas Road.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 13:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruseersilent protest

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