Silt, stench, apathy: ‘Clean City’ myth unravels in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: In certain areas of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru city </a>the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) definition of 'drain cleaning' has become a public health nightmare.</p><p>The MCC digs out silt from six-foot-deep drains, only to dump it by the roadside, where it is left to rot for a long time, in the areas around Dr Rajkumar Road, under Narasimharaja Assembly constituency - Teachers Layout, Shakthi Nagar and JSS Colony.</p><p><strong>Swachh Bharat a joke</strong></p><p>The negligence by the authorities concerned has turned the streets in the residential area into unauthorised dump yards, exposing a severe collapse of civic sense among the people. Local resident and activist Mike Prakash alleges that such apathy has turned the stretch near the JSS Public School into a health risk, mocking the city's '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/swachh-bharat">Swachh Bharat</a>' aspirations.</p>.Despite warnings, garbage burning leaves residents gasping in Bengaluru . <p>"They dig up to six or seven feet deep, remove the silt, and leave it on the surface. It should be carted away within a week. However, it stays there until plants and weeds start growing on it," Prakash said.</p><p>The uncleared silt becomes a dumping spot for additional garbage, particularly under trees where residents find it convenient. A few residents complained that once the silt pile appears, the people treat it as a designated dumping spot.</p><p>"It has become a dump yard. People bring poultry waste and household trash on scooters and fling it here," said Jayanti, a resident of JSS Layout.</p><p>When confronted, the offenders offer an odd logic. "I asked a man why he was throwing the waste here. He said, ‘I cannot keep it, because it smells bad inside my house’. When I asked if it wouldn't smell bad for us, he had no answer," Jayanti said.</p><p><strong>Civic sense</strong></p><p>The issue plagues many areas including Shakthi Nagar and JSS Layout, where residents dump waste around trees and on to uncleared silt piles, forgetting all civic sense.</p><p>"It has become a dump yard now. They bring garbage and throw it. Where is the road now? It has been encroached upon," Prakash said. Highlighting that the garbage dump has congested the road.</p><p><strong>School at risk</strong></p><p>The garbage dump has encroached upon the road near JSS Public School, creating a dangerous environment. "The children of school need environmental knowledge. But what are they seeing? Mosquitoes breed here, and stray cattle gather to feed on the waste," added Prakash.</p><p>A few residents claim that their pleas to the MCC have fallen on deaf ears. Despite sending photos of the mess to the engineers and supervisors, the garbage remains untouched.</p><p>"I have been complaining since the day I noticed it. We sent photos, but there was no response. It is so unfortunate. They talk about ‘Greater Mysore’. But, the reality is this," Prakash rued.</p>.Docket numbers, little action: Bengalureans question civic complaint redressal.<p><strong>Health hazard</strong></p><p>Bharath Krishnan, a resident of Bogadi, in Mysuru, said, the unchecked dumping of garbage across Bogadi abutting the ring-road needs immediate attention.</p><p>“The entire stretch of SBM Layout, Bank Employees Colony, Roopa Nagar, Deepa Nagar, Ramachandra Circle, entrance to Basaveshwara Samudaya Bhavana and the stretch adjoining Brigade Palmgrove gated residency on Bogadi Main Road have turned into informal dumping grounds. Vacant plots, corner roads, and semi-inhabited streets are now littered with waste, creating a pervasive stench, breeding rodents and pests, and attracting stray dogs. The health hazards are mounting daily,” he said.</p><p>“I attempted to lodge a complaint with the Bogadi Town Panchayath about the overall garbage menace. But, I was informed that only specific complaints for each individual dumping spot would be considered. With well over a hundred such sites across the area, it is practically impossible for one person to register so many grievances one by one. This bureaucratic hurdle only compounds the crisis and leaves the concerned citizens feeling helpless," added Bharath Krishnan.</p>