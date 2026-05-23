Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Silt, stench, apathy: ‘Clean City’ myth unravels in Mysuru

'It has become a dump yard. People bring poultry waste and household trash on scooters and fling it here,' said Jayanti, a resident of JSS Layout.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 12:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2026, 12:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysurudrainsclean city

Follow us on :

Follow Us