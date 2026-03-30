<p>In a tragic incident, a six-month-old baby boy died on Saturday, after accidentally swallowing a hibiscus <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/flower">flower</a> that had been placed on the doorstep for a puja at his residence in Doddahajjuru village of Hunsur taluk.</p>.<p>The deceased, Chinmayi Gowda, was the second son of Sudarshan and Navya. The tragedy occurred while the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infant">infant</a> was playing with his elder brother inside the house.</p>.<p>According to officials, the child picked up the hibiscus flower (Dasavala)used for worship and swallowed it. Within moments, he experienced severe respiratory distress and struggled to breathe.</p>.Boy chokes to death after eating more than three pooris together in Hyderabad.<p>His parents immediately rushed him to the Hanagodu hospital for emergency care, but the child failed to respond to the treatment and passed away.</p>.<p>Hunsur Rural Police Station PSI Radha confirmed the incident and stated that no formal case has been registered in connection with the accidental death.</p>