Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Six-month-old boy swallows hibiscus flower, dies in Mysuru's Hunsur

The tragedy occurred while the infant was playing with his elder brother inside the house.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 17:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 17:05 IST
AccidentInfanthunsurMysuru distchoked

Follow us on :

Follow Us