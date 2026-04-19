<p>Mysuru: As many as six people have died after drowning in Cauvery river near Arkeshwara temple of K R Nagar taluk of Mysuru district on Sunday.</p><p>The incident occurred when they had come to Urus in Hazrat Khader Lingavali Dargah around 3pm. </p><p>The deceased are identified as Umer (7) from Udaygiri; Nehaan (20) from Bannur; Syed Fathima (38) from Ooty; Yaasin (23), Haima (13) from Bengaluru and Afiya (20). </p><p>According to ASP C Mallik, a group of about 20 people had been to Dargah. They got into the water to play before having lunch. While they were sitting near a platform (Katte), a child fell inside the water. Without knowing the depth, one after the other about nine people have fallen. Three are rescued, ASP Mallik explained. </p>.Leopard rescued within hours of its entry into Mysuru house.<p>Local people, fishermen, personnel of the department of fire and emergency services fished out bodies. They were shifted to K R Nagar government hospital for autopsy. </p><p>SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, ASP C Mallik rushed to the spot and monitored the process.</p>