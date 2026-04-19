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Six people drown in Cauvery river in Mysuru

The incident occurred when they had come to Urus in Hazrat Khader Lingavali Dargah around 3pm.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 15:49 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruCauvery

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