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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

South Interior Karnataka, Mysuru record pre-monsoon rainfall deficit; IMD forecasts weak monsoon

Several taluks in Mysuru district recorded significant rainfall deficits during the pre-monsoon season.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 09:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRainfallMysuru

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