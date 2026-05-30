South Interior Karnataka, Mysuru record pre-monsoon rainfall deficit; IMD forecasts weak monsoon

<p>Mysuru:<strong> </strong>Even as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd">Indian Meteorological Department</a> has predicted below normal south western monsoon rainfall from June and September, Karnataka has received 8 per cent excess pre-monsoon rainfall from March. However, the South Interior Karnataka (SIK) and Malnad region, including the Cauvery catchment area in Mysuru region have received deficit pre-monsoon rainfall, despite the IMD's earlier prediction of above-normal pre-monsoon showers. </p><p><strong>South Interior Karnataka</strong> </p><p>SIK received 18 per cent deficit in pre-monsoon rainfall, receiving an average rainfall of 107.8mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 131.1mm.</p><p><strong>51 per cent deficit in Mysuru district</strong> </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru district </a>received 51 per cent deficit rainfall. It recorded 93.3mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 190.4mm.</p><p>Several taluks in Mysuru district recorded significant rainfall deficits during the pre-monsoon season. H D Kote and Hunsur each reported a 55 per cent shortfall, while K R Nagar recorded a 63 per cent deficit. Mysuru and Nanjangud taluks received 51 per cent less rainfall than normal, followed by Periyapatna (45 per cent), T Narasipura (56 per cent), Saraguru (37 per cent) and Saligrama (57 per cent). </p>.KRS: Standing crops to get water in May too. <p>Chamarajanagar district received 24 per cent deficit and it recorded an average of 141.5mm against normal of 186.2mm. Mandya district received 33 per cent deficit rainfall and it recorded 101.8mm against normal of 152.9mm. </p><p><strong>Malnad</strong></p><p>Malnad area has received 18 per cent deficit rainfall. Hassan district recorded 32 per cent deficit rainfall as it received 105.5mm rainfall against normal rainfall of 155 mm. Kodagu district recorded 45 per cent deficit rainfall and it recorded 68.7mm against normal of 126 mm. </p><p><strong>Dams have 50 per cent less storage than last year</strong></p><p>On Friday, all dams in the Cauvery river basin had 33.93 tmcft (30 per cent) of water, compared to their gross capacity of 114.57 tmcft. KRS had 11.38 tmcft (23 per cent) against its full capacity 49.45 tmcft. Kabini had 4.78 tmcft of water (24 per cent), against its full capacity of 19.52 tmcft. Hemavathi had 14.79 tmcft (40 per cent), against its full capacity of 37.10 tmcft. Harangi had 2.97 tmcft (35 per cent) against its full capacity of 8.50 tmcft. </p><p>On May 29, last year, all these dams had at least 50 per cent more water compared to this year. They had at least 63.12 tmcft of water. KRS had 21.28 tmcft; Kabini had 14.21 tmcft; Hemavathi had 23.14 tmcft; and Harangi had 4.50 tmcft of water.</p><p>However, the officials clarified that KRS dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, has sufficient drinking water storage for Mysuru and Bengaluru till June-end (while the south west monsoon begins in June). The cities require 2 tmcft of water per month, for drinking. </p>