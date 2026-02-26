<p>Mysuru: The Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage will host a special lecture titled ‘An Analysis of Devara Kadugalu (Sacred Groves) of Kodagu’ on February 27, Friday in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mysuru">Mysuru</a>. </p><p>The programme is scheduled to begin at 11 am at the auditorium of the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage, located on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dasara">Dasara </a>Exhibition Grounds.</p>.Lakkundi and beyond: Karnataka's heritage beneath beckons.<p>M G Chandrakanth, Director of the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), Bengaluru, will deliver the lecture, which will include a detailed presentation.</p><p>According to a press release from the Deputy Director of the department, the session is open to students, history enthusiasts, and the general public. Entry is free. For more information, interested participants can contact First Grade Assistant S Shashidhara on 73490 57976.</p>