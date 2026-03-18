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SSLC exams held in 136 centres in Mysuru district

A total of 39,349 students of 277 government schools, 122 aided and 304 non-aided schools have registered for the SSLC exam this year
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:46 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruSSLC

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