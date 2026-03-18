<p>SSLC exams were held with strict surveillance in 92 centres in urban areas and 44 centres in rural areas in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district, on Wednesday. </p>.Measures to enhance SSLC passing percentage by at least 20% in Mysuru district.<p>A total of 39,349 students of 277 government schools, 122 aided and 304 non-aided schools have registered for the SSLC exam this year in the district. They include 36,030 regular students, 2,458 repeaters; 728 private students and 133 private repeaters. </p>