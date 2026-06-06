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Stakeholders call for sustainable development roadmap to promote Mysuru as a global brand

Ex-MP Pratap Simha stressed on the importance of development of infrastructure in Mysuru to develop it as a brand like Paris, France.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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