Stakeholders call for sustainable development roadmap to promote Mysuru as a global brand

<p>Mysuru:<strong> </strong>Stakeholders called on for involvement of visionary experts for systematic sustainable development of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> with a vision to promote it as a global brand with good infrastructure and connectivity to pull more investors, and promote tourism. </p><p>Stakeholders expressed their views during the panel discussions on the second day of the 'Mysuru Travel Mart-Tourism expo' organised by Mysore Travels association along with Centre and State Tourism departments, Karnataka Tourism Forum, Karnataka Tourism Society, Karnataka State Travel Operators' Association, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association, SKAL International-Mysuru and other organisations at Jagannath Centre for Arts and Culture (JCAC) in Vijayanagar, Mysuru on Saturday. The experts dwelt on 'Tourism and Journalism', 'Mysore Airport', 'Sustainable Tourism' and 'Mysore Film Society'. </p><p><br>Ex-MP Pratap Simha recalled the works of visionary leaders like Sir M Visweswaraya, Sir Mirza Ismail, and Chief Ministers like S M Krishna and highlighted the need for such visionary leadership for development of State and Mysuru with vision. Explaining his efforts in improving Air, Rail and Road connectivity of Mysuru, he stressed on the importance of development of infrastructure in Mysuru to develop it as a brand like Paris, France. This will automatically pull more investment to tier 2 cities like Mysuru so that the youth who graduate from several colleges here, are employed here itself, he said. </p>.Karnataka can be future anchor of tourism in India, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat. <p><strong>Involvement of stakeholders</strong></p><p>Srihari Dwarakanath, Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru said that, besides synchronised coordination between different departments, consultation with stakeholders from industries, environment, tourism among others is vital for sustainable development. It is important to discuss about projects with stakeholders, hear their views, understand their needs for smooth transition and implementation of projects, he said. </p><p><strong>Better infra, quality life</strong></p><p>Utsav Agarwal Chairman CII Mysuru highlighted the importance of a functional airport, and pointed that, due to lack of adequate air connectivity, at least 70 per cent of the expats or foreign customers refuse to travel to Mysuru from Bengaluru as they do not want to waste seven to eight hours to attend a meeting. It is also necessary to create a better eco system with world class infrastructure facilities like Korean towns- a cultural and culinary hub on the lines of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/states/andhra-pradesh/2023">Andhra Pradesh</a> for big investors including foreigners to invest and settle here, he said. </p><p>However Utsav shared, "Despite the hurdle of air connectivity, Mysuru is churning out success stories in terms of investment and growth of industries. The employees in Mysuru might draw 20 per cent lesser package, but their quality of life is better compared bigger cities like Bengaluru or Mumbai," he said. </p><p><strong>Smarter promotion</strong></p><p>Registrar of University of Mysore M K Savitha, said Mysuru is a vibrant city with all resources and potential with magnificent tourism destinations besides sustainable weather for the entire year. She shared her own experience of working as joint director of the tourism department in Mysuru, and highlighted the importance of promoting Mysuru in a smarter way with an updated website by utilising social media platforms, and reaching out to a large number of people. She also stressed on the need for better facilities and support for the tourism department. </p><p>Mysuru Airport director Usha Kumari urged the tourism department to provide a tourism counter at Mysuru Airport or atleast tourism brochures to educate the Air travellers arriving at Mysuru on the tourism destinations of Mysuru.</p><p><strong>Retain identity</strong></p><p>K B Lingaraju, President of MCCI, highlighted the importance of development of Mysuru, by retaining its identity of greenery and culture. "There should be a single pass system to visit multiple tourism destinations. It is vital to develop basic infrastructure like good public toilets including tolls, proper street lights for people to travel at any time during the night," said MCCI President. </p>