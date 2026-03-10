<p>Mysuru: It was time to rejoice for all 1,090 employees of the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), Mysore Silk lovers, environmental organisations, various associations and leaders who backed the cause to retain 5 acres of KSIC's mother unit which was crucial for its survival and to save the Mysore Silk brand.</p><p>The reason: the State government's decision to drop the proposal to utilise the land for the Rs 6-crore stadium announced by the Chief Minister in 2024-25. Responding to the issue raised by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh announced the decision in the House on Monday. </p><p>As many as 190 employees of the KSIC T Narsipur raw reeling unit and 700 employees of the Mysuru weaving unit, celebrated at the T Narsipur unit on Tuesday along with all those who backed the cause. As many as 200 employees celebrated at the Channapatna weaving unit, where Ashoka joined them. 

Environmentalists led by Parashurame Gowda of Parisara Balaga and Parisarakkaagi Naavu, first raised concerns to save 550 trees and biodiversity of the 5-acre land of KSIC acquired by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) for the stadium. 

DH was the first newspaper which explored the issue and exposed how the KSIC unit and Mysore Silk brand itself would be under threat if the stadium came up at the spot. 

The technical report by the KSIC managing director, highlighted the inevitability of retaining the 5-acre land for saving the KSIC mother unit-raw silk reeling unit and two other weaving units and the Mysore Silk brand. It sought a scientific survey before taking over land. Without a survey, the officials of the DYES installed boundary stones on February 20. Owing to fear of closure of the unit and losing their jobs, 190 employees of the T Narsipur filature stopped producing raw silk reeling yarns and began a protest on February 21. The employees of the KSIC Channapatna and Mysuru units stopped weaving Mysore Silk on February 24 and joined the protest. Environmentalists led by Parisarakkaagi Naavu and Parisara Balaga, including Parashurame Gowda, Ravi Bale, Gantaiah, and Akbar Sindhuvalli, joined the agitation to save 552 trees on the land and the unit. Members of the Raitha Sangha and other organisations joined the cause. 

Following reports published in DH, advocate Arun Kumar and his daughter Pragia Ketura decided to file a PIL petition in the court, along with founding working president of Mysore Grahakara Parishat Bhamy V Shenoy, to save the unit. Mysore Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Arun Kumar inspected the spot and spoke with the staff members. They even met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Mysuru Airport and urged him to stop using the KSIC land for the proposed stadium. 

Ashoka also visited all three units of the KSIC and backed the protesters. Meanwhile, T Narsipur taluk in-charge Secretary M K Savitha explained to Mysuru district in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa on how the stadium proposal would affect the unit. Subsequently, Mahadevappa directed Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy to come up with a technical report on this.

MLC S Yathindra and Reddy visited the spot on 15th day of the protest. KSIC MD Zehera Naseem and KSIC general manager S K Manjula gave another report on how critical that land was for the KSIC's survival and expansion. Reddy said based on a technical report, the State government would decide to drop the stadium proposal. 

Member of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Pramoda Devi Wadiyar also requested Mahadevappa to save the unit and the brand. Mysuru district Congress unit president B J Vijaykumar spoke with the Chief Minister during his visit to the city on Saturday. Later, Mahadevappa also convinced Siddaramaiah to drop the proposal to build the stadium on the land. </p><p>As per the technical report, if the KSIC land had been taken over, they would lose half an acre of coal yard near the boiler area, half an acre cinder ash dumping yard, and there would not be access for lorries to transport 150 to 200 tonnes of coal brought from Andhra Pradesh to the yard, making the factory automatically dysfunctional. </p><p>There was no gradient elsewhere to relocate the underground pipeline which pumps 5 lakh liters of water per day from the Kapila river to the KSIC. While water is the major source, if pipeline was affected during the stadium construction, the factory would have become dysfunctional. </p><p>The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued on May 2, 2025 and gave permission for the functioning of the factory with a condition to build an effluent treatment plant and enhance greenery. They planned to build an effluent treatment plant on 2 acres of acquired land. The KSPCB had noted that 830-tree green belt on 12 acre and 32 gunta of land on the factory premises, including 552 trees on the land acquired, was not sufficient as they need to have 30% green cover as per the Industries Act, 1948, and they planned to plant 500 more trees in 3-acre land acquired now. If the condition was not followed, automatically the factory would have to be closed.</p>