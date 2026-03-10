Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Stakeholders rejoice Karnataka govt decision to drop stadium plan on KSIC's T Narsipur unit

'Collective effort saved the unit and Mysore Silk brand'
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 10:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 10:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruMysore SilkKSIC

Follow us on :

Follow Us