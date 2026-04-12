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Summer heat results surge in viral gastroenteritis in Mysuru

Rao said this year’s summer arrived early and with higher intensity across Mysuru and surrounding regions.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 12:11 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 12:11 IST
Karnataka NewshealthMysuru

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