<p>Mysuru: There is a surge in viral gastroenteritis in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>over the last few weeks, due to the scorching heat, according to Dr A K Satheesh Rao, senior consultant, medical gastroenterology and hepatology. </p><p>Rao said this year’s summer arrived early and with higher intensity across Mysuru and surrounding regions.</p><p>“The prolonged spells of heat and rising temperatures are impacting stomach and digestive health. Over the past few weeks, we have seen about a 15-20 per cent increase in patients with gastrointestinal complaints like frequent episodes of vomiting, abdominal discomfort, rapid dehydration, and diarrhoea. Another major concern is a rise in dehydration,” he said.</p>.Bengaluru sees 20% rise in gastrointestinal issues amid rising temperatures.<p>“Although such seasonal spikes are expected, this year the intensity and frequency of symptoms are concerning, as a majority of the cases are being diagnosed as viral gastroenteritis. Just like any other viral infection, viral gastroenteritis is transmissible, through contaminated food and water,” Dr Rao added.</p><p>Some techniques to avoid such consequences include hydrating oneself with portable water, eating healthy food and maintaining hand hygiene. </p><p>“Simple practices like proper water storage, drinking filtered or boiled and cooled water, opting for home-cooked and freshly prepared meals, and basic hand hygiene serve as powerful safeguards,” he said.</p>