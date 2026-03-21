<p>Mysuru: The Suttur Mutt junior pontiff will get a PhD degree in Philosophy, during the next convocation of the University of Mysore (UoM).</p><p>The UoM has accepted a thesis ‘Ethics in the Bhakti Movements of South India – A Study’ for the award of a PhD degree, according to a press note from the Registrar (Evaluation) of the university. The thesis has been submitted by Jayarajendra (Jayarajendra Swami) under the guidance of professor M Daniel.</p><p>Jayarajendra Swami is designated as the next seer of the over thousand years old Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Mutt, with its headquarters at Suttur, Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district. He is slated to succeed present seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami.</p>.Illegal chopping of 46 trees: Greens to take up mega protest demanding action against accused in Mysuru.<p>Jayarajendra Swami did a BA course at Karnataka Arts College in Dharwad from 2013 to 2016 and MA in Philosophy at Patanjali University, Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from 2016 to 2018.</p>