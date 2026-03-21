Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Suttur Mutt junior pontiff gets PhD degree

The UoM has accepted a thesis ‘Ethics in the Bhakti Movements of South India – A Study’ for the award of a PhD degree, according to a press note from the Registrar (Evaluation) of the university.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 15:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 March 2026, 15:38 IST
MysuruKarntaka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us