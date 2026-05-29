Swastha Mysuru initiative to organize free health checkup camp in Mysuru on May 31

<p>Mysuru: Sri Uttaradi Mutt Roga Mochan Sri Dhanvantari Sannidhana, an initiative of HH Sri Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation and Arogya World India Trust, under the 'Swastha Mysuru' programme, has organised a free health checkup camp on May 31, Sunday, from 9 am to 1 pm at Uttaradi Mutt Rogamochan Dhanvantari Sannidhana, Uttaradi Mutt Road, Khille (Fort) Mohalla, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>.</p><p>The programme is being conducted under the joint auspices of Sri Sri 1008 Sri Satyatma Theertha Sri Padangalava Meru Digvijaya. The camp will be inaugurated by MLA T S Srivathsa and president of SDNR Wadiyar Foundation Pramoda Devi Wadiyar in the presence of Dr Pratibha Perera and Dr Lakshmi Narayana Shenoy.</p>.Health screening flags illness in nearly half of 699 pourakarmikas in Bengaluru.<p>Addressing the press conference, Wadiyar said, “Healthcare becomes important after a certain age, especially for women. This free health checkup camp is being conducted to help the citizens of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka"> Karnataka</a>.”</p>