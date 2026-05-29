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Swastha Mysuru initiative to organize free health checkup camp in Mysuru on May 31

Health checkup camp will be organized on May 31, Sunday, from 9 am to 1 pm at Uttaradi Mutt Rogamochan Dhanvantari Sannidhana, Uttaradi Mutt Road
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 09:25 IST
Karnataka NewshealthKarnatakaMysuru

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