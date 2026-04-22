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T Narasipua KSIC land saved as much awaited Government Order passed to drop stadium project

KSIC T Narsipur unit General Manager S K Manjula informed that they will now initiate a process with Mysuru district administration to get the land records formally transferred back from DYES to KSIC.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:13 IST
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First article on KSIC T Narsipur filature published in DH on February 14.

First article on KSIC T Narsipur filature published in DH on February 14.

DH Photo

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Published 22 April 2026, 09:13 IST
MysuruT NarasipurstadiumKSIC

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