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Take strict action against drug use, drug peddlers: MLA S R Srinivas

Srinivas was issuing the directions to the officials concerned, while presiding over a meeting of the committee, at Abdul Nazeer Sab Hall of the Zilla Panchayat, in Mysuru, on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 03:00 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 03:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruS R Srinivas

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