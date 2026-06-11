Take strict action against drug use, drug peddlers: MLA S R Srinivas

<p>Mysuru: S R Srinivas, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislature's Subordinate Legislation Committee and MLA, stated that the sales and use of narcotic substances and drugs should be brought down to zero, by taking strict legal action against both users and peddlers.</p><p>He was issuing the directions to the officials concerned, while presiding over a meeting of the committee, at Abdul Nazeer Sab Hall of the Zilla Panchayat, in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, on Wednesday.</p><p>K Shivakumar said that Mysuru is a major tourist destination, visited by lakhs of tourists and the damage by drug abuse is more. “Huge mobile canteens are often set up along roadsides, and there is a possibility that narcotic substances, including ganja (marijuana), may be sold through some of these establishments. Drug abuse is increasing in Mysuru and the police from other states have conducted raids here. Thus, the police department should take action”.</p>.Mysuru begins Rs 393 crore white- topping project on 12 major roads.<p>MLA Sharanu Salagar said that Mysuru is well-known as an educational hub, attracting students from various countries, states, and districts. “The authorities must ensure that drugs and narcotic substances do not become accessible to students. Although drugs have been seized in several parts of Mysuru, drug dealers still do not appear to fear the law”.</p><p>MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan said that around 280 kg of ganja worth approximately Rs 319 crore had been seized in June, and that the police department had registered several related cases.</p><p>MLC T A Sharavana suggested that while granting licenses to roadside fast-food vendors, the Mysuru City Corporation should impose conditions related to hygiene and the provision of quality food.</p><p>N H Konareddy said that Mysuru's recognition as one of the cleanest cities is a matter of pride and such achievements are possible when officials perform their duties effectively.</p><p>MLA Bheema Gowda, Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S Yukesh Kumar, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, and Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif attended the meeting.</p>