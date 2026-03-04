Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Technical report from GM & MD of KSIC: Retaining 5 acre land inevitable to save KSIC mother unit, Mysore silk

Without scientific survey, land is acquired for stadium.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 22:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 19:27 IST
KarnatakaMysore Silk

Follow us on :

Follow Us