Technical report from GM & MD of KSIC: Retaining 5 acre land inevitable to save KSIC mother unit, Mysore silk

<p>Mysuru: The technical report of General Manager of T Narsipur filature and Managing Director of KSIC to State Government, clearly stated the inevitability of retaining 5 acre land for saving KSIC mother unit and Mysore silk, which is now acquired for proposed stadium</p><p>In the letter dated December 24 2025, though they had requested for a technical committee to conduct a scientific survey, without that, the department of youth empowerment and sports, has acquired the land. They have put boundary stones on February 20. Owing to fear of closure of the unit and losing jobs, 190 employees of filature have stopped production and started protesting from February 21. </p><p>A ground level factory tour by DH clearly indicated the importance retaining entire acquired land, for the cycle of functioning of KSIC unit from bringing coal and pumping water; to even transporting two to three tonne cocoons brought from Shidlagatta, Ramanagar and Kollegal to process and transport 250 to 300 kg silk yarn per day to Channapatna and Mysuru units. It was also clear that it is inappropriate with uneven shaped land for constructing a stadium. </p><p>The boundary stone has been marked in such a way that 150 to 200 metric tonne coal brought from Andhra Pradesh cannot reach the half an acre coal yard near boiler Area where there are 5 tph and 2 tph boilers using 4.5 to 5 metric tonne coal per day. In the land acquired for the stadium, besides the coal yard, half acre Cynder ash dumping yard, area of parking vehicles for 190 employees exists. While water is the major source for this unit, based on the gradient, the underground pipeline through which 5 lakh liter per day water pumped from Kapila river is in this acquired land. If the water connection is hampered while constructing the stadium, the unit stops functioning and weaving units and production of Mysore silk sarees also stops. Also a guest house is in this same land which now needs to be demolished for a stadium. </p>.Proposed Mysuru's T Narsipur stadium likely to be death blow to KSIC mother unit.<p>As per report, due to growing demand, they have proposed to come up with additional Automatic reeling machines and another 5 TPH boiler to process another 2000 kg cocoon, a creche. While they have received notice from KSPCB, they need 1.5 to 2 acre land to establish final water treatment effluent collection tank and half an acre land for developing a plantation to utilise the treated water. Apart from existing 192 employees, while they plan to recruit 250 more employees, they need half an acre land to build a canteen for them.</p><p>Though there are 850 trees in the entire 12 acre 32 gunta land in industry premises including 552 trees in the land acquired for stadium, the KSPCB has opined that this green belt is not sufficient and had suggested to take up additional plantation. As per the industries act, they need to have 30% of green belt, so they need three land land for plantation. Since they cannot relocate the unit, it is inevitable to retain the land. </p><p>While Mysuru district minister H C Mahadevappa has sought a technical committee report from Mysuru DC last Thursday, the meeting is scheduled on Wednesday. </p>