<p>Mysuru: A temporary Khadi shop will be opened on May 14 and 15 from 11 am to 6 pm on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Bannur Road in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>.</p><p>According to a press note from District Khadi Gramodyog Industries Officer Sharat Chandra, the government employees can make use of this opportunity.</p>.Mysuru Airport conducts anti‑hijack mock exercise to handle aviation security contingencies.<p>It can be recalled that the chief secretary of Karnataka had issued a circular on January 29, that government employees, employees of aided institutions, corporations and boards, autonomous institutions, and universities across the state are advised to wear Khadi on the first Saturday of every month voluntarily. </p><p>The Chief Secretary has also urged the employees to wear Khadi during government functions, including Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. For details, contact: 0821-2566428 or 94808 25633.</p>