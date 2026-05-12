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Temporary Khadi shop on May 14-15 on DC office premises in Mysuru

According to a press note from District Khadi Gramodyog Industries Officer Sharat Chandra, the government employees can make use of this opportunity.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:29 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruKhadi

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