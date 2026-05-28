Thousands celebrate Bakrid with religious fervour across Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=eid">Eid al-Adha</a> (Bakrid), the 'Festival of Sacrifice', was celebrated in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts, on Thursday.</p><p>Thousands of people gathered at the Eidgah maidan in Tilak Nagar, Mysuru, from morning to participate in the mass prayers. Besides, prayers were also held at more than 30 places across Mysuru city, including Rajeev Nagar, Ghousia Nagar, Udayagiri, Ashoka Road and others.</p><p>After the mass prayers, Islam religious head Mohammed Usman Sharieff delivered a message to the society.</p>.PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Azha.<p>"Bakrid symbolises sacrifice. It is celebrated as a symbol of the sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim, for his devotion and faith in Allah. The life teachings of the prophet who showed us the way are still a guide for us today," he said.</p><p>The children were also seen wearing new clothes, caps during the mass prayers. Those who participated in the mass prayers wished each other after the prayers. They also visited the elders and friends and shared the wishes.</p><p>KPCC Spokesman M Lakshmana, MCC former member Suhail Baig participated in the prayers. Police had made strict security arrangements at the places of prayers. The traffic police had imposed traffic diversion at some places in the wake of mass prayers.</p>