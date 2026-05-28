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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Thousands celebrate Bakrid with religious fervour across Mysuru

Thousands of people gathered at the Eidgah maidan in Tilak Nagar, Mysuru, from morning to participate in the mass prayers.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 15:00 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 15:00 IST
IndiaKarnatakaEidMysuru

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