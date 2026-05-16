<p>Mysuru: Sri Krishna Mitra Mandali and Sri Krishna Trust, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru, will celebrate their 50th golden jubilee (Suvarna Sambhrama) with a series of religious and cultural programmes from May 18 to 20.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, Mandali vice-president Ravi Shastri, on Saturday, appealed to the devotees and the public to attend the three-day celebrations in large numbers.</p> .<p><strong>Inauguration</strong></p><p>The golden jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated on Monday (May 18) at 5.30 pm. Mantralaya Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt seer Subudhendra Teertha Swami and Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swami will grace the occasion. Krishnaraja constituency MLA T S Srivatsa will attend as chief guest.</p><p>During the inaugural event, ‘Sri Krishnanugraha’ award will be conferred upon journalist Ravindra Joshi. The formal stage function will be followed by a devotional music concert, ‘Bhakti Sudhe’, by Puttur Sri Jagadish Acharya and team at 7 pm.</p> .<p><strong>Discourse, music</strong></p><p>On Tuesday (May 19) at 5 pm, Sri Uttaradi Mutt seer Satyatma Teertha Swami will deliver a spiritual discourse. Later at 7 pm, renowned singer and actress M D Pallavi and team will present a light music concert ‘Bhava Sudhe’.</p><p><strong>Valedictory</strong></p><p>The valedictory ceremony of the event is scheduled for Wednesday (May 20) at 5 pm. Udupi Sri Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Teertha Swami will grace the valedictory session, while Chamaraja MLA K Harish Gowda will be present.</p><p>As part of the celebration, founder members and former presidents of Sri Krishna Mitra Mandali will be felicitated for their contributions. The three-day festivities will conclude with a flute recital by Pandit Pravin Godkhindi and team.</p><p>Mandali president Gopalakrishna, vice-president Srivatsa, trust vice-president P S Shekhar, honorary secretary K V Sreedhar, and Jayaram Bhat were present at the press meet.</p>