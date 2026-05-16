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Three-day golden jubilee of Sri Krishna Mitra Mandali from May 18 in Mysuru

Addressing a press conference, Mandali vice-president Ravi Shastri, on Saturday, appealed to the devotees and the public to attend the three-day celebrations in large numbers.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 14:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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