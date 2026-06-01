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Three-day Mysuru Travel Mart from June 5

The three-day travel mart will host over 100 stalls, open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:08 IST
KarnatakaMysuru

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