<p>Mysuru: The fifth edition of the 'Mysuru Travel Mart 2026' (MTM) will be held from June 5 to 7 at Jagannath Centre for Arts and Culture (JCAC), in Vijayanagar, Mysuru.</p><p>The event is being organised by the Mysuru Travels Association (MTA) in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Tourism, Karnataka Tourism Department, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, Skal International Mysuru, and GRS Fantasy Park.</p><p>Briefing reporters at Mysuru, on Monday, the organisers stated that the expo will be inaugurated on June 5 at 2.30 pm by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, State Tourism Minister H K Patil, Mysuru District In-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa, Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and MLA K Harish Gowda.</p><p><strong>Panel discussions</strong></p><p>On June 6, a series of panel discussions, featuring senior journalists, prominent actors, and sustainability experts will be held. The sessions will delve into topics like 'Media and Tourism', 'Mysuru Airport Development and its impact on Tourism', 'Film City in Mysuru', and 'Tourism and Sustainable Development'.</p><p>The same evening will feature the 'Skal International Mysuru Tourism and Hospitality Award Night'. A total of 15 awards will be presented to outstanding hotels, resorts, tour operators, and individuals contributing either directly or indirectly to the growth of the tourism sector. The valedictory ceremony is scheduled for June 7.</p><p><strong>Global participation</strong></p><p>The three-day travel mart will host over 100 stalls, open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm. Exhibitors from various regions across India, including Kodagu, Jaipur, Rajasthan, Kerala, Bhubaneswar, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, along with international tourism operators, will participate.</p><p>The organisers added that the event aims to elevate Mysuru and Karnataka on the global tourism map, expecting a total footfall of over 1,000 delegates and thousands of visitors. Entry to the expo is free for all.</p>