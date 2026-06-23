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Three of family end lives by suicide in Mysuru

It is alleged that Ullas Gowda of the same village had been harassing Rakshitha and had blackmailed her with some messages and pictures that were sent by her.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 00:49 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 00:49 IST
Karnataka NewsSuicideMysuru

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