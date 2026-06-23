Three of family end lives by suicide in Mysuru

<p>T Narsipur (Mysuru dist): A bride, who was about to get married on Wednesday, and her parents died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide">suicide</a>, leaving behind a death note, at Kemapaiahanahundi village in the taluk on Monday.</p>.<p>Shivanna, his wife Nagarathna and daughter Rakshitha are the deceased.</p>.<p>The wedding of Rakshitha was scheduled to be held on Wednesday (June 24). It is alleged that Ullas Gowda of the same village had been harassing Rakshitha and had blackmailed her with some messages and pictures that were sent by her.</p>.Mysuru: Bride-to-be, parents consume poison, die by suicide; blame local youth in death note.<p>It is alleged that Ullas had even sent the messages to the bridegroom. Unable to bear the mental harassment and fearing adverse consequences, Rakshitha and her parents consumed poison and ended their lives. The death note left by them claimed that Ullas Gowda was responsible for their deaths.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi and the T Narsipur police visited the spot. The accused has been taken into custody. The bodies were sent to K R Hospital in Mysuru for postmortem.</p>