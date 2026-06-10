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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Tiger falls into trap laid by Forest dept at ex-MLA's farm  

Following complaints of frequent tiger sightings in the region, the Forest department placed a cage at Manjunath's farm around 15 days ago, and the tiger into the trap.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 12:22 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 12:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakatigerMysuru

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