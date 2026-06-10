Tiger falls into trap laid by Forest dept at ex-MLA's farm  

<p>Mysuru: A tiger fell into a trap laid by the Forest department, at former MLA H P Manjunath’s farm, near Tattakere, in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district, on Wednesday.</p><p>Following complaints of frequent tiger sightings in the region, the Forest department placed a cage at Manjunath's farm around 15 days ago, and the big cat fell into the trap on Wednesday.</p>.3 accused of consuming alcohol inside tiger habitat at Bandipur; case registered .<p>According to locals, the movement of tiger was sighted in the region for the last one month. It had attacked and consumed livestock a week ago, creating panic among the villagers.</p><p>The Forest department installed 10 CCTV cameras in and around the place and observed the movements of the tiger, to rescue it. Later, they placed the cage at the farm, where it visited frequently.</p><p>However, the locals claim that they have seen two different tigers in the area. One has fallen into the trap and there is one more on the prowl. The Forest department should capture the other one too, they urged.</p><p>Forest department officers of the region visited the spot. The tiger would be subjected to medical examination by the veterinarians. The future course of action would be decided after seeking suggestions from the higher officers, they said. </p>