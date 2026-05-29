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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Tinsel town starts taking shape in Mysuru as ground work begins

The project aims to make the heritage and tourism destination a hub for cinema-making too, by giving opportunities to filmmakers of not just Sandalwood, but to those from other languages too.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 22:31 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 22:31 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurufilm city

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