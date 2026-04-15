<p>Mysuru: Mysuru city hoteliers and tourism stakeholders, who were worried that the ongoing war in West Asia might affect their business during the summer vacation season, are heaving a sigh of relief, as the hotels register around 70 per cent booking. With long weekends ahead, there is hope for good business this year.</p><p>A huge number of people depend on tourism in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, which boasts of palaces, Chamundi Hill, Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, lakes and other places. Besides, many stay here overnight, and proceed to Bandipur, Nagarahole, Ooty, Kodagu or historical places in Mandya district, before.</p>.Ladakh’s tourism faces slump as peak season looms.<p>Mysuru Hotel Owners Association president C Narayana Gowda said, “About 50,000 tourists visit Mysuru during weekdays and around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh tourists during weekends and holidays. The tourist season is at its peak from April 15 to May 31, when schools are closed for summer holidays. Due to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> crisis in March, when the war started in West Asia, we were afraid that it might affect this season. However, the hotels are managing the situation well. The bookings have started on a positive note, registering around 70 per cent hotel accommodation for the season. With a long weekend this month, ending with May 1 on Friday, followed by Saturday and Sunday, we hope the business will be good for the tourism industry this year”.</p><p>Mysuru has about 1,500 hotels, with more than 25,000 employees depending on them directly for their livelihood. </p><p>To a query on the menu at the hotels, he said that there will be no compromise in the food offered. Except for a few dishes that might require more time and gas for cooking, there is no plan to cut down the menu, as of now. Besides, a few hotels that had closed when the LPG crisis struck, have reopened. The hoteliers have alternative arrangements, along with the commercial LPG cylinders, and there will be no problem, he assured.</p><p><strong>Autorickshaw issues</strong></p><p>Somashekar, a retired bank employee, said, the queuing up of autorickshaws to fill gas is a bad situation. The fuel stations are not able to manage the LPG and CNG supply to vehicles. </p><p>Autorickshaws are the main mode of transport for hundreds of people every day. With the summer vacation beginning, and the houses seeing influx of relatives and friends, it will be difficult if this is not resolved soon. We are also finding it difficult to book an auto on aggregator apps, he said.</p>