Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Tourist season opens strong despite crisis, sees 70% bookings in Mysuru

Mysuru has about 1,500 hotels, with more than 25,000 employees depending on them directly for their livelihood.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 10:23 IST
Karnataka NewsTourismMysuruLPGWest Asiawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us