Tourists raise concerns over alleged diversion tactics in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Several tourists have alleged that auto drivers operating near Mysuru Palace and Mysuru Zoo mislead the visitors, by falsely claiming that the tourist attractions are temporarily closed and attempting to divert them to commission-based businesses.</p><p>A netizen with the user ID SumitM, in a post on X (Twitter), claimed that some drivers, around the Palace and Zoo in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, told tourists that the Palace was closed for a few hours or that the Zoo was on an ‘animals' lunch break’, directing them to silk sarees, sandalwood items and other outlets. “It looks like they earn commissions for bringing tourists there. Many tourists believe them and waste time on unnecessary detours,” he alleged.</p>.<p>The post has prompted several tourists to share similar experiences. Neeraj Nayal, an X user, said multiple auto drivers approached his group two weeks ago and encouraged them to visit a factory that was supposedly offering discounts for a limited period. He added that someone informed them that the Zoo was on a lunch break, but they later found it operating normally.</p><p>“That's the reason for a decline in international tourists and India's image at the international level,” he said. Nayal criticised the practice, arguing that treating tourists primarily as a business opportunity could damage India's image among tourists.</p><p>Bharath Jillella, another X user, recounted an incident while travelling to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamundi-hill">Chamundi Hill</a>.</p>.Tourists back at popular water spots in Mysuru as restrictions ease.<p>According to him, some drivers claimed that ‘darshan’ had been suspended due to the Chief Minister's visit and attempted to persuade the tourists to go elsewhere. He alleged that the drivers followed their vehicle for some distance after the group declined the offer.</p><p>Several users have expressed concern that such incidents could tarnish Mysuru's reputation as one of Karnataka's leading <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourist">tourist</a> destinations.</p><p>One commenter recounted how an auto driver allegedly demanded Rs 2,000 from a visiting colleague from the United States for an 11-km journey from Mysuru railway station. The user said the driver left after being confronted about the fare.</p><p>Many visitors called for stricter enforcement and urged the tourists to report such incidents to the Police. Some questioned why such practices were allegedly continuing in tourist areas, despite the presence of the law enforcement personnel.</p>