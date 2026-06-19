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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Tourists raise concerns over alleged diversion tactics in Mysuru

Nayal criticised the practice, arguing that treating tourists primarily as a business opportunity could damage India's image among tourists.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 17:19 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurutourist

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