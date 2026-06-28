Two-day Kukkarahalli 'Kere Habba' highlights need to conserve Purnaiah canal & lake

<p>Mysuru: The two day Kukkarahalli 'Kere Habba' in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, which concluded on Sunday, featured several activities creating awareness on the importance of conserving and reviving the remains of Purnaiah canal and protecting the Kukkarahalli lake.</p><p>Besides regular walkers and environmentalists, participation of a large number of people in the fest from different cross sections of society voiced the growing need to protect the ecological assets and green heritage of Mysuru. </p><p>Usha Rani, Principal district and sessions judge, Mysuru, and Chairperson of the District legal services authority (DLSA) who participated in the fest, pointed out that the access to clean air and clean water is a Constitutional right of every citizen. </p>.Built for prosperity of Mysuru, conserve it for posterity: Experts on Purnaiah canal.<p>She highlighted that protecting lakes, water bodies and natural ecosystems is a shared civic responsibility. She also released a brochure on the importance of Purnaiah canal studied for three-years by Water Forum Mysuru, Mysore School of Architecture, and Aranya Outreach. </p><p>Nagaraja Siddappa Ankasadoddi, Principal Senior Civil Judge and CJM, Mysuru; Anand Vagade, District Judge; Charan Raj, Secretary, Bar Council; Kris Madhusudan, Joint Secretary, Heartfulness Institute joined her. </p><p>U N Ravikumar of the Water Forum explained the vision for the re-purposing of Purnaiah canal; its ecological and hydrological significance; its crucial role in sustaining Kukkarahalli lake. </p><p>H S Champa, director and dean, Mysore School of Architecture, administered an environmental pledge highlighting the fundamental duty of every citizen enshrined under article 51A(g) of the Indian Constitution, to protect and improve the natural environment.</p><p>Water Forum members Shylajesha and Anjali Sharma also guided visitors on the need to restore the lake and the canal, as a vital blue-green ecological corridor for future generations.</p><p>About 50 people came with attractive paintings capturing the rich biodiversity and beauty of Kukkarahalli lake during the spot painting contest. They won attractive prizes sponsored by Minds United for Health Sciences and Humanity Trust in order to promote awareness for the conservation of urban natural environments. </p><p>Sukhprit Kaur, Founder Member of Aranya Outreach; Seema from Water Forum, and members of MGP and Parisarakkagi Naavu were also present.</p><p>Habba was organised by Water Forum Mysuru, Mysore School of Architecture, Aranya Outreach, Bengaluru Sustainability Forum along with University of Mysore, Mysuru Grahakara Parishat and Parisarakkagi Naavu. </p>