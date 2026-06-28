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Two-day Kukkarahalli 'Kere Habba' highlights need to conserve Purnaiah canal & lake

Water Forum members Shylajesha and Anjali Sharma also guided visitors on the need to restore the lake and the canal, as a vital blue-green ecological corridor for future generations.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 16:10 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruconservation

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