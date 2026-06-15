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Two killed in fire at resto pub in Mysuru

The deceased have been identified as one Sahin (26) from Darjeeling and Prakash (24), of Nepal.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 13:57 IST
Karnataka NewsFire AccidentMysuru

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