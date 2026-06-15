Two killed in fire at resto pub in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Two people were killed and five others injured in a fire mishap that occurred at a resto-pub, at Netaji Circle, in Dattagalli, Mysuru, on Monday.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Sahin (26) from Darjeeling and Prakash (24), of Nepal.</p><p>The injured have been identified as Sonu, Ramesh, Mahadeva Prasad, Prajwal, Avinash and owner Preetham, who is an actor in the Kannada film industry. </p>.Four, including minor girl, held for planned Govindpuri fire that killed three.<p>A short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the mishap. The fire spread fast and the customers were stuck in the fire. </p><p>Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued those stuck inside the pub. The injured are being treated at a private hospital in Mysuru. </p>