Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Two months since work order, construction of Mysuru's NIMHANS-model hospital does not begin

The delay has been caused due to protests from local farmers' leaders and environmentalists.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 09:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Plan of NIMHANS-model hospital and de-addiction centre, under Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC &amp; RI), in Mysuru.

Plan of NIMHANS-model hospital and de-addiction centre, under Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC & RI), in Mysuru.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 09:16 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruNIMHANS

Follow us on :

Follow Us