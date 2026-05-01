<p>Mysuru: Even though the tender process is complete and has been two months since the work order has been issued, the construction of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nimhans">NIMHANS</a>-model hospital and de-addiction centre, under <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>Medical College and Research Institute (MMC & RI), is yet to take off. </p><p>The delay has been caused due to protests from local farmers' leaders and environmentalists. They have been demonstrating against the construction of the hospital on the 20-acre land for 118 days.</p><p>The land in question is from survey no 60, 68 and 8 in Gudumadanahalli of Mysuru taluk, Mysuru district under Varuna Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, near Mysuru Airport.</p>.Nimhans lays out roadmap for safe use of mental health apps.<p>Local farmers claim that about 80 of them depend on the fertile irrigated land and have urged to build the hospital on alternate land. </p><p>Tahsildar of Mysuru taluk, K M Mahesh Kumar, informed that it is a Government land which was encroached and subsequently evicted. This is why farmers have not been issued any compensation or alternate land. </p><p>DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy has clarified that they are building hospital on the land and not in any alternate land. </p><p>S Guruprasad, Assistant Executive Engineer, Department of Health and Family Welfare, informed that Mysuru Reddy had asked to put a hold on the project until he conducts a meeting with the protesters to resolve the issue. </p><p>Kumar informed that they have cleared the encroachment of 30 acre Government land in the village few months months ago. </p>.<p>"They have handed over 20 acre land to MMC and RI to build NIMHANS model hospital. The eviction order was issued by the then Tahsildar of Mysuru in 1973 itself."</p><p>However, G N Umesh, a farmer who is practicing farming on 20 guntas said "About 31 farmers have been cultivating in this land which was vacant dry land adjacent to their own land from 1941 much before land reforms act came. Bagar Hukum Saguvali Cheeti (Land allotment letter) was issued in 1964. They have paid necessary penalty in 1973. Between 1970 and 80, in the RTC it has been mentioned about the BHSC. But without issuing notice, they have changed the RTC and evicted land. Now about 80 farmers are cultivating from five gunta to eight gunta land and they do not have any alternate land or occupation. There are 80 year old coconut trees. They are cultivating banana, paddy and huge amount of grass for animals especially for cattle by using Cauvery water of Varuna canal and Dalavai lake which is about 2.5 km. The grass is supplied to Dasara Elephants, 6000 kg grass per day to Mysuru Zoo; 3000 kg grass per day to Pinjrapole. There are about 1200 cattle in this village and Hosahundi which yield 2364 litres milk per day so they have to leave land for Ghomala."</p>.<p>The State government has allotted Rs 100 crore to construct the NIMHANS model hospital toease the burden of cases from Mysuru in Bengaluru and to ensure timely, quality and advanced treatment. </p><p>Dean director of MMC and RI Dr K R Dakshayini said, "Hospitals of the 100-year-old MMC & RI, including KR Hospital are catering to at least 300 to 350 patients of neurology and handling 15 to 20 neuro surgeries per week mainly related to head injuries due to accidents. We are catering to at least 15 to 20 accident related in-patients, and 30 to 40 OPD cases per day related to neuro sciences. We are also handling around 850 psychiatry or mental health cases per week. These patients are from not just Mysuru, but the entire South Karnataka including Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts. So, this hospital, with state of the art facilities, with cutting edge technologies, will help patients and their relatives."</p>