Two people, cows killed in lightning attack amid heavy rain in Mysuru region

<p>Mysuru: While two people and a cow were killed in lightning strikes in H.D. Kote and Hunsur taluks amid heavy rains in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district on Wednesday afternoon, parts of Hassan and Mandya districts also received heavy downpours on Tuesday night and Wednesday.</p><p>Two people were killed in a lightning attack, following heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, that lashed a few parts of Mysuru district on Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>Appaiah (60), a resident of Maladahadi, HD Kote taluk, and Yashodamma (50) of Hosapura village, Hunsur taluk, are the deceased.</p><p>Appaiah was herding cattle on the forest border, when the lightning struck, killing him on the spot, around 1 pm.</p>.Heavy rain lashes parts of Bengaluru, uproots over 50 trees.<p>Yashodamma, a farm labourer, was working in the field planting tobacco saplings and sought refuge under a tree, as it had started raining heavily. She died on the spot after being struck by lightning.</p><p>A cow was also killed in a lightning attack at Nooralakuppe village, in HD Kote taluk, Mysuru district, and two cows died when lightning struck at Honnenahalli village in Alur taluk, Hassan district.</p><p>Belur, Adaguru and surrounding villages in Hassan district, received heavy rains on Tuesday night, inundating agricultural land and farms. Hassan city and various parts of the district experienced moderate rains.</p><p>Parts of Mandya district also received moderate rains. Heavy rains accompanied with gusty wind, blew away a sheet on the roof of a house, at Geddahosuru village, in K R Pet taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday.</p>