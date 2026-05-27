Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Two people, cows killed in lightning attack amid heavy rain in Mysuru region

Appaiah was herding cattle on the forest border, when the lightning struck, killing him on the spot, around 1 pm.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 17:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 17:12 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruHassanlightningHeavy rain

Follow us on :

Follow Us