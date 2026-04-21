<p>Mysuru: Two students, who were on a school trip to Talkad, in T Narsipur, Mysuru district, drowned in River Cauvery, on Tuesday. </p><p>Charvi (12) and Ramya (16), students of Auxilium Navajeevana Institution, Bengaluru, are the deceased.</p>.Mysuru: Eight people drown in Cauvery in separate incidents.<p>According to sources, 71 students and nine staff had come on a trip, when the mishap occurred.</p><p>It is said that Charvi, Ramya, Sujitha, and two others who had got down into the river and were on the verge of drowning were rescued and shifted to the town hospital, where Charvi and Ramya succumbed. Sujitha has been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru. A case has been registered. </p>