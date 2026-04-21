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Two students from Bengaluru drown in Mysuru

According to sources, 71 students and nine staff had come on a trip, when the mishap occurred.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:11 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 19:11 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsMysuruDrowning

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