Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy visits temples in Mysuru; offers financial support to ailing woman

<p>Nanjangud: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">HD Kumaraswamy </a>visited temples in Mysuru district on Friday. Accompanied by his wife, Anitha Kumaraswamy, he offered prayers at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill and later at the Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud.</p><p>After his visit to the Nanjangud temple, he went to the home of 24-year-old Pooja in the town, who has been battling serious health issues. He interacted with her husband Ravi and her parents to understand their situation.</p><p>Kumaraswamy also commended a youth, Chetan, for raising awareness about Pooja’s condition through a video shared on social media. He further gathered details from local JD(S) leaders, panchayat officials, and the Tahsildar.</p>.Karnataka High Court directs Mysuru DC to stop construction atop Chamundi Hill.<p>Pooja, who initially suffered from spinal problems, experienced complications from treatment that affected both her legs and left her bedridden. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/surgery">Surgery </a>on one leg did not resolve the issue, and she has since undergone an operation on the other leg as well, officials said.</p><p>Moved by the family’s plight, Kumaraswamy extended financial assistance for her medical expenses and assured support in securing a rented house for them.</p><p>MLA Harish Gowda, MLC CN Manjegowda, former MLA Mahadev, and Ashwin were also present. Kumaraswamy directed them to take responsibility for supporting Pooja’s treatment and her family, and ensured arrangements for medical care in Mysuru for both Pooja and her husband, who is also unwell.</p>