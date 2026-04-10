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Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy visits temples in Mysuru; offers financial support to ailing woman

HD Kumaraswamy extended financial assistance for a 24-year-old woman's medical expenses and assured support in securing a rented house for them.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:42 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruHD Kumaraswamy

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