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University of Mysore uploads all pending UG certificates & marks sheets on DigiLocker

This was done with an intention to preserve them for the long term, protecting them from any theft and to enhance transparency of all universities.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 06:46 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruUniversity of Mysore (UoM)DigiLocker

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