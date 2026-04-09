University of Mysore uploads all pending UG certificates & marks sheets on DigiLocker

<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/jayalakshmi-vilas-mansion-uom-yet-to-decide-on-entrusting-upkeep-to-private-entity-3955646">University of Mysore</a> (UoM) took up a massive drive and uploaded about 70,000 pending marks sheets and degree certificates of all undergraduate courses on Karnataka State Data Centre (KSDC) and copies on National Academic Depository (NAD) and DigiLocker. </p><p>Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Higher Education department passed an order to the universities not to print any marks sheet and certificate. The department directed them to upload them on KSDC and NAD and DigiLocker in the digital format from 2023.</p><p>This was done with an intention to preserve them for the long term, protecting them from any theft and to enhance transparency of all universities, as per the government order. </p><p>In order to discourage the students from getting them printed, the universities fixed a heavy fee of Rs 5,000 each for print copies of marks cards and degree certificates, which could be availed after prior permission from the Syndicate. This was provided to students who required hard copies for joining international universities or if any company was very particular on having hard copies. The digital copies have the same value. However, one could even avail the seal and signature of respective College Principal, by downloading and printing them. </p>.University of Mysore convocation: Farmer's son secures 13 gold medals.<p>But, as some marks sheets and degree certificates of some students of 2024 batch were not uploaded in DigiLocker, they had to inevitably seek hard copies. While they were asked to pay Rs 10,000, they wondered why they had to pay extra when they had already paid the exam fee of Rs 450 for every semester and Rs 1,750 for convocation. They assumed that this Rs 10,000 was a bribe and circulated videos in this regard on social media. </p><p>Writer and environmental activist Ravi Bale brought this issue to the notice of DH. Upon enquiry, the Registrar (Evaluation) of UoM N Nagaraju explained to DH that Rs 10,000 was a fee and not a bribe. He clarified that they are not printing degree certificates and marksheets from 2023 and uploading them on DigiLocker. Students can download them directly there. </p><p>When he was informed that the degree certificates of 2024 were not uploaded, he took up a massive drive and got them uploaded on Monday. However, due to server issues, some were still not accessible but he clarified that from their end, they were all uploaded. </p><p>Nagaraj informed that they will soon upload the pending marks sheets and degree certificates of postgraduate courses too on DigiLocker.</p>