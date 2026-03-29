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'Uphold justice without compromise': CM Siddaramaiah tells newly inducted police SIs

He said this while addressing the passing-out parade of the 46th batch of Civil Police Sub-Inspector trainees at the parade ground in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 06:34 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahMysuruKarnakata

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