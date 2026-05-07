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'Wars happen due to needs, because we refuse to share what we have': Mohan Bhagwat in Mysuru

Bhagwat said, “Real development takes place by creating material prosperity, abundance, and ensuring justified distribution, by limiting consumerism.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 16:40 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSMysuruMohan Bhagwat

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