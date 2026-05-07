'Wars happen due to needs, because we refuse to share what we have': Mohan Bhagwat in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarasanghachalak Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> said, wars are caused by needs and petty interests, because we do not want to share what we have.</p><p>He was speaking on ‘Social Harmony as a Catalyst of National Development’, as part of the 15th edition of the Golden Jubilee special lecture series of JSS Mahavidyapeetha at the Mysuru branch of Suttur Mutt, at the foot of Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru. He released the book ‘Atmano Mokshartam Jagat Hithaya Cha’, the 14th lecture by Guru Madhusudhana Sai, last year. Seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami was present.</p>.Population control policies, UCC require public cooperation: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat .<p><strong>Belongingness</strong></p><p>“When ‘means are limited and needs are endless’, how will we provide for everybody’s needs? We quarrel. But, Bharat’s concept, which we have forgotten, is ‘when means are limited, let us ration ourselves’. We can share and we must share, because we belong to each other and we all belong to the universe,” Bhagwat said.</p><p>He said, “The understanding of ‘Samaja’ and ‘Rastra’ itself is different from their English terms of ‘society’ and ‘nation’ in Bharatiya context. Vivekananda said, every nation has a message to deliver, a mission to accomplish and a destiny to help. Land for us is not a means of livelihood. It is our ‘Matrubhoomi’. The world stopped searching after external search was over. But, when we were content, we started our internal search and pursued knowledge. Thus, we discovered the truth of oneness of existence. One can be happy, if one realises this truth. This is imperishable or eternal happiness. This leads to ‘everybody is mine’. But, it is not that we own them. So, we have to tell the ‘others’, who are also mine, this truth to attain happiness”.</p><p><strong>Paropakar, seva</strong></p><p>Bhagwat said, “Struggle for existence and survival of the fittest are Western concepts. Ours is cooperation and coordination. Those who are fit will help others to survive. Our society has the common purpose, to lead the life to attain the stage of ‘paropakar’ and ‘seva’. People who do this are the ‘samaja’. There is no contract, it is our duty”.</p><p>He said, “Our Rashtra was created to deliver knowledge to the world from time to time. Our society is a society which recognises inner oneness. Our nation is a nation, which, on the basis of the efforts of this society, will impart this knowledge to the whole world”.</p><p><strong>All should develop</strong></p><p>Bhagwat said, “Real development takes place by creating material prosperity, abundance, and ensuring justified distribution, by limiting consumerism. The State can do this. But, the State alone cannot do it. Only if the society obeys the State, it is possible. Development should be to the last man. The body is healthy, only if every cell of the body is healthy,” he said.</p><p>Bhagwat said, “We strive to achieve artha and kama, under the discipline of Dharma, to attain moksha. If there is no Dharma, there is disturbance - families break and crime increases. Dharma upholds everything. Thus, Dharma causes harmony”.</p><p><strong>‘Spirit of oneness to eradicate inequality’</strong></p><p>Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarasanghachalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat said, there is untouchability because we forgot the spirit of oneness.</p><p>He said, “We kept our own brothers in darkness for several years, due to the delusion of ‘low and high’ in the society. Nobody is either inferior or superior. Capacities, environments and requirements may be different. But, we belong to each other and all are equal. So, we can share and live happily”.</p><p>Bhagwat said, Ambedkar propounded that political and economic equality can be achieved through social equality. “But, liberty is compromised, if equality is imposed. If liberty is given, equality will suffer. Both can be achieved through ‘bandhubhav’, belongingness and oneness. Harmony comes from ‘sadhbhavana’, luckily it is being taken care of by the Constitution,” he said.</p>.India already a Hindu Rashtra, no need for declaration: Mohan Bhagwat.<p><strong>Demographic imbalance</strong></p><p>In reply to a question during the interaction, Bhagwat said, demographic imbalance is related to population control. “Population control cannot be imposed. There should be a policy. But, the people should be educated to make a decision and follow the policy,” he said.</p><p>Replying to a query on Uniform Civil Code, Bhagwat said, UCC is already there in a few states. “More will follow over the next few years. One day, it may be applied to all citizens of Bharat,” he said.</p>