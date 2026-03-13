<p>Mysuru: Dasoha Bhavan in Chamundi Hill is all set to start using mud/earthen firewood stoves from Saturday (March 14) due to disruption of supply of LPG cylinders owing to the West Asia crisis. </p><p>Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra development authority, Secretary M J Roopa informed, "We will be using both gas stoves and firewood stoves alternatively. We are trying to save as many cylinders as we can," she said. </p><p>She added, "Since this is exam time, footfall to temple is less. Presently around 3000 people during weekdays and 5000 during weekend are taking Prasada (food) at Dasoha Bhavan. We need a minimum of 12 to 15 cylinders per day for preparation of food and laddu prasada," she said. </p>.LPG cylinder stolen from restaurant in Thiruvananthapuram amid shortage.<p>Even as the supply of commercial cylinders is hit due to the West Asia crisis, the hotels in Mysuru are trying to find alternate ways. While 50% hotels remained temporarily closed on Thursday, on Friday only 10% hotels including SPR hotel near VV Mohalla, Kairali hotel near suburban bus stand, Guru hotel in Nazardbad remained closed. The rest are buying gas from private agencies. They are now depending on firewood, husk stoves, briquettes, electric induction stoves. They have limited food items and some have increased the cost of food by 10%, " according to Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association president C Narayana Gowda. </p><p>Mysuru has about 1,500 hotels and 25,000 workers depend on them for their livelihood directly. About 50% of the people depend on hotels for their food in Mysuru. All these are affected, Gowda said.</p><p>Besides, small hoteliers in Yelandur and other taluks have been using Tamil Nadu style firewood stoves in parts of Chamarajanagar district.</p><p>A few fast food centres, Darshinis and small restaurants have made arrangements to use fire wood for cooking. If the hotel industry is hit it affects hundreds of labourers, who will lose jobs. Hence, alternative methods like Tamil Nadu style firewood stove are being used, not to cause inconvenience to the public, said Chamarajanagar Hotel Owners Association member Mahadevaswamy.</p><p>The situation is similar in Mandya and Hassan districts, with the hoteliers planning to use firewood for cooking if the situation does not improve in the coming days.</p>