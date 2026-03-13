Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

West Asia crisis: Dasoha Bhavan atop Chamundi Hill to use firewood stoves from March 14

Even as the supply of commercial cylinders is hit due to the West Asia crisis, the hotels in Mysuru are trying to find alternate ways.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 12:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 12:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysurucookingWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us