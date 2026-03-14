<p>Mysuru’s footpaths — once symbols of the city’s calm, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure — have almost disappeared. Now, it is a negotiation between pedestrians, vehicles, parked two-wheelers and other vehicles, wandering cattle and roadside commerce.</p><p>Across old neighbourhoods and planned layouts alike, Mysuru’s footpaths have almost disappeared due to encroachments. In the heritage areas of Agrahara, Hosabandikeri and on Sayaji Road, residents say the loss happened gradually, almost unnoticed. Shopkeepers began keeping their commodities on the pavement with a theory ‘visibility meant survival’.</p>.Prince Aswathi Thirunal Rama Varma to present music concert in Mysuru on March 13.<p>“Inside the shops, it’s empty. Outside is where everything is kept. Slowly, people stopped using the footpath because there was no space left,” said K Rajashekhar Murthy, a resident and shop owner who has lived in Hosabandikeri for decades.</p><p>For elderly residents, many of whom prefer walking for short tasks, the change has modified daily routines. A simple trip to the market now involves stepping onto the road, watching for buses and other vehicles.</p><p><strong>Different problem</strong></p><p>In Saraswathipuram, a locality planned with wide roads and footpaths, the problem has a different face. Convenience has replaced caution. Residents say two-wheelers are routinely parked on pavements, especially near junctions and shops. What was meant for walking has overflowing vehicles.</p><p>“I walk on the road now. On the footpath, there’s always a bike or something blocking the way,” a senior citizen said.</p><p>Parents say they worry about children walking alone, while senior citizens avoid evening walks, choosing safety over habit.</p><p><strong>Markets without margins</strong></p><p>In busy commercial areas such as Mandi Mohalla and on Sayyaji Rao Road walking is a hazard. Bikes are parked wherever space allows, vendors spill onto the road and pedestrians dodge through narrow gaps.</p><p>“No one is trying to create trouble, everyone is just trying to manage their own needs. But there’s no space left for the people to walk,” said Manju, a resident of Nanjumalige.</p><p><strong>Cattle on roads</strong></p><p>Adding to the woes are the cattle on Mysuru roads, especially in places where vegetables and fruits are sold. Residents say cattle are often released on the streets during the day, making traffic movement difficult and increasing the risk of accidents.</p><p>“They are used to the roads now. Drivers slow down, pedestrians step aside. It has become normal. Cattle are the main cause for traffic jams. They have become rude; they put their mouths straight into vehicles,” K Murthy said.</p><p>The most worrying effect, residents say, is on schoolchildren. In some areas, school grounds are used for parking, pushing the students on the road, as they wait for buses.</p><p><strong>City still cares</strong></p><p>Despite the frustration, residents speak less with anger than with concern. “Mysuru, is still a city that values senior citizens, dignity and public life. This wasn’t how it used to be. We walked everywhere without the fear of being hit by any vehicle,” Murthy said.</p><p>For many, the disappearing footpath is not just an urban issue. It is a reminder of how easily shared spaces can be lost, not through one decision, but through many small compromises. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, when the city slows down, due to the influx of tourists, the residents say the absence of footpaths haunt.</p>