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When walking became risky: Mysuru’s quiet loss of footpaths due to encroachments

Once known for calm streets, shaded pavements, Mysuru now has little space for pedestrians.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 13:17 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 13:17 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruFootpath

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