Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Wildlife safari suspension: Farmers continue protest at Regional Commissioner's office in Mysuru

The protesters then moved to the Regional Commissioner's office on Thursday. They brought beds, vessels to prepare food and started the protest.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 17:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 17:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us