<p>Mysuru: Demanding suspension of wildlife safari at Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, and also to take action against the illegal resorts at the forest area, the members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene launched an overnight protest in front of the Regional Commissioner's office in Mysuru, on Thursday.</p><p>The members had staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office on Wednesday. However, even after the Regional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, CESC director arrived on the spot and assured to resolve the issue, they continued with their protest on Thursday.</p><p>Addressing them on Wednesday, Mysuru DC Lakshmikanth Reddy said, "A report is being prepared on the illegal resorts at Kabini backwaters. We will also write a letter to the government explaining the stiff opposition by the farmers to resume wildlife safari at the Tiger Reserves".</p><p>The protesters then moved to the Regional Commissioner's office on Thursday. They brought beds, vessels to prepare food and started the protest.</p>