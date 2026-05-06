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'Will abide by high command's decision': Siddaramaiah on continuing as Chief Minister

'Byelection victory indicates people have liked our programmes and our government'
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 09:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahMysuru

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