'Will abide by high command's decision': Siddaramaiah on continuing as Chief Minister

<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>has reiterated that the Congress government in the State will complete five years and he will remain in the top post if the party high command decides so.</p><p>"I have no information on changing the Chief Minister. The high command will decide on it. I will abide by the high command's decision. If they invite me I will go. If I need to go, I will go when Rahul Gandhi gives an appointment," he said. </p><p>He was reacting to questions by media persons at the Mysuru Airport about discussions related to changing the Chief Minister. </p>.Karnataka power tussle| Will go to Delhi only when high command calls me: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Regarding victory of Congress candidates in Davanagere South and Bagalkot byelections, he said, "Victory in these two byelections and the previous three bypolls indicate that people have liked our programmes and our government and that their blessings and affection are with us."</p><p>Siddaramaiah said that elections for local bodies would be held soon. </p><p>When asked if Opposition strategies did not work in the byelections, he said they never had any strategy; they only indulged in conspiracies. </p>.Davangere South bypoll | 'Didn’t expect SDPI to get so many votes, big setback for us': Shivakumar .<p>Regarding, the Sringeri Assembly election result post re-verification of 279 rejected postal ballots following the High Court order after BJP leader D N Jeevaraj challenged the result, Siddaramaiah said, "Upon recount, 255 postal ballots previously marked for Congress' T D Raje Gowda were declared invalid. There has been a criminal conspiracy in this. We will challenge this in court," he said. </p><p>Regarding Railway employees not being allowed to write exam in Kannada for promotions, the Chief Minister said it indicates the attitude of the Union government towards Kannada language.</p>