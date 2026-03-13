<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>said that he would be in politics till his last breath and would serve people as much as he can. </p><p>"Victory and defeat are natural. Irrespective of both, I've never forgotten to serve people. I've served people so far and I'll continue to serve people," he said.</p>.'Siddaramaiah should be Karnataka's CM for next 15 years': MLA Harish Gowda.<p>He was speaking during reinstallation (samprokshana punar prathishtapaana) ceremony, Kumbabhisheka, Mahadwara puja and inauguration of rejuvenated Sri Beereshwaraswamy temple and Jaatra Mahotsava at Varakodu of his Varuna constituency, in Mysuru taluk, Mysuru district on Friday.</p><p>"My political life began here. People of Varkod had casted all their votes for me in the 2006 legislative Assembly by-election. Ever since I first contested for taluk board election, people of Chamundeshwari and Varuna constituencies have been supporting me continuously. If I have evolved in politics, became CM twice, served as leader of the opposition twice, presented 17 budgets, blessings of people of Varuna hobli and Mysuru taluk are the reasons for it. I became minister in 1984. I've been a minister for many years. I faced 13 elections, lost four. Even when I lost the election, people have blessed me. I'll never forget your blessings. I used to perform 'Veeramakkala Kunitha', but now I cannot. Even as my father had involved me in performing Veeramakkala Kunitha when I was child, my teacher Rajappa got my admissions directly for Class 5. So it's only since I studied well, completed LLB, I could become MLA, minister and Chief Minister," he recalled. </p><p><strong>Yathindra's support</strong></p><p>He added, "Yathindra is taking care of all developmental works of Varuna constituency. You should nourish Yathindra too in the same way that you have nourished me."</p><p>Siddaramaiah dwelled further, "God exists. He's there everywhere including temples with one name and many forms. We should've pure humanitarian devotion towards God. Only when we pray for our own and others' and State's Good, God will bless us. Basavanna described his entire body as a temple and abode of God. So God exists in everyone and is a witness to all that we do. So we should never wish bad for others. We should love others and never hate others. None of the Dharmas preach hatredness, they only preach to love. That's how, we've come up with welfare programmes including several Bhagyas and Guarantee programmes for the people of all castes, all languages. I've prayed for good rains and crops next year also," he said.</p>