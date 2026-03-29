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Will ensure support to Police, but uphold humanity, justice: CM Siddaramaiah

The CM said that the government is with them and assured of extending all necessary support to the police department and for the welfare of Police.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 17:47 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 17:47 IST
KarnatakaSiddaramaiahMysuruKarnataka Police

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