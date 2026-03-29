<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/will-present-two-more-budgets-if-high-command-directs-siddaramaiah-says-3947951">Siddaramaiah </a>said that the State Government has filled 4911 vacant posts in the police department during their term so far. They will definitely fill all the remaining 8000 vacant posts too as announced in the State budget, he said. </p><p>He was speaking during the passing out parade of 46th batch of 327 police sub inspectors (civil) who completed their 14 month-long training at Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru on Sunday morning. Appreciating their work, CM announced the cash prize of Rs 2 lakh to Academy staff. </p><p>CM Siddaramaiah said that the State Government is with them and assured of extending all necessary support to the police department and for the welfare of Police. It will take care of all the comfort of their families, so that they can focus on their duty. But they should not compromise with money or power while delivering justice.</p><p>He said that Police represent the Government and called them on to serve courageously with discipline, honesty and integrity. He urged them to practice people-friendly policing, serve the innocent with compassion and humanity, and be strict towards the culprits. </p><p>CM asked police to strive to make Karnataka drug free and said, "I know the respective jurisdictional sub inspectors will have information on where the drugs will be produced, where and to whom it will be distributed. So they have to eliminate the menace from society to avoid its implications on youth and students. At a time when there are new forms of cyber crime, police should take all advanced measures to prevent them," he said. </p><p>CM Siddaramaiah said, "caste system, poverty, unemployment inequality still prevail in the society. Ours is a diverse society with different languages, culture and caste. Police should fulfill the objective of the Indian Constitution and attain purpose of gaining political freedom, by ensuring equal opportunity, and strive towards building an equal society with economic and social equality. It is the responsibility of the Police to protect the vulnerable people including women and children. As Gandhi ji said it is only when a woman is able to move around fearlessly at 12am, attainment of Indian Independence and freedom will be fulfilled." </p>.Mysuru: 327 PSIs march holding head high, making parents proud.<p>DG of Karnataka M A Saleem said that Police is not just a job but a service and called on police to serve society, with human values. </p><p>Director of KPA N Vishnuvardhana said that Police are not a symbol of power but service. Excellence is a continuous process. He explained that during the training period, the PSIs were trained with 13 indoor and 11 outdoor subjects. They are trained with knowledge of forensic science, cyber crimes, handling weapons and so on. They are equipped with CPR, public speaking skills. They are given practical exposure with mock drills, moot courts visits to various places, and a practical training in a police station for a month, to understand the practical challenges and to clear their doubts. </p><p>Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar, Ministers K Venkatesh, H C Mahadevappa, MLA Tanveer Sait, T S Srivatsa were present. ADG Training Devajyoti Ray, Deputy Director of KPA S L Channabasavanna, staff of KPA and parents and relatives of PSIs participated. </p>