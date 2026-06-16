'Will take farmers to confidence to implement Bidadi Township Project': Yathindra

<p>Mysuru: Urban development minister Dr S <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yathindra">Yathindra </a>said that the government will implement Bidadi Township Project after talking to farmers who are opposing it and taking them to confidence. </p><p>Speaking to the media in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> on Tuesday, he said, "About 80 per cent of the farmers are ready to give their land for the project, as they are getting good compensation. Just because of few who are opposing, the project cannot be dropped." </p><p>"Population of Bengaluru has increased. It needs to spread. There are people who do not have their own sites. So the expansion of Bengaluru is necessary," he added. </p>.Two killed in fire at resto pub in Mysuru.<p>Meanwhile Yathindra held a meeting with officials of Mysruu district administration and visited a private hospital, where six persons who were injured after a fire accident at a private restaurant in Dattagalli on Monday, are being treated. He said that he will talk to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar about compensation to the families of two people who died in the incident. </p><p>He said that they have found that the restaurant owner had not availed necessary license, and permits. He has recommended to suspect excise DC. </p><p>"There are many organisations and restaurants which are functioning without obtaining necessary certificates related fire safety and other precautionary measures. Only those who have permit can serve liquor. Officials should continuously monitor them and issue permits only if they have adopted all safety measures. They will initiate stringent action against those functioning without necessary permits," the minister said. </p><p>"With increased urbanisation and urban population, it is important to strengthen such public safety and regulatory system effectively to ensure that such incidents are not repeated," Yathindra added. </p>