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'Will take farmers to confidence to implement Bidadi Township Project': Yathindra

'Population of Bengaluru has increased. It needs to spread. There are people who do not have their own sites. So the expansion of Bengaluru is necessary,' he added.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 08:53 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMysuruBidadiYathindra

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