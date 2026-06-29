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Woman murders husband over family dispute in Mysuru

Nityananda used to consume alcohol and returned home drunk on Sunday night. When he was asleep, Susheela strangled him to death using a rope.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:21 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMysurufamily dispute

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