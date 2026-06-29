Woman murders husband over family dispute in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Police have arrested a woman for murdering her husband and tried to pass it off as a heart attack, in Mysuru, on Monday.</p><p>Nityananda (50), a private company employee, resident of HUDCO layout in Kuvempunagar, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, is the deceased. His wife Susheela is the accused. Fed up over a family dispute, she strangled him to death and fabricated a story that he had a cardiac arrest.</p><p>While preparing for the funeral, Nityananda's brother found injury marks on his neck. Suspecting the cause of death, he informed the police. Upon investigation, Susheela confessed to the crime, police said.</p>.Suspecting son's 'plot to kill' over family dispute, Meerut man shoots him dead in car; arrested.<p>Susheela is a teacher at a private school in the city. She was married to Nityananda 10 years ago. The couple did not have children. They had differences over financial and property issues, it is said.</p><p>Nityananda used to consume alcohol and returned home drunk on Sunday night. When he was asleep, Susheela strangled him to death using a rope. When Nityananda did not receive phone calls, his friend Darshan came home and found he was dead. Only after this, Susheela informed Nityananda's brother that he suffered cardiac arrest.</p><p>Police have arrested Susheela and a case has been registered.</p>