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Women's organisation lends helping hand to women workers in Mysuru

Founded in 1934, the Samajam has grown from a handful of members into a large network engaged in cultural, educational and social activities.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 10:04 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

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