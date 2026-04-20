<p>Mysuru: In view of mitigating the financial hardships faced by women workers, a charitable initiative is underway to support women auto-rickshaw drivers engaged in waste collection.</p><p>This scheme was announced at a meeting jointly organised by Bharathi Sthree Samajam and Vaibhavi Silk and Sarees in Mysuru recently, with plans to distribute essential kits to the women workers.</p><p>Founded in 1934, the Samajam has grown from a handful of members into a large network engaged in cultural, educational and social activities. Addressing the participants in the meeting, Geeta Murthy, secretary of the Samajam, said, “The association has a long-standing commitment for women’s welfare”.</p><p>Y S Shalini, a member of the association and sales representative at the firm, said the beneficiaries were identified based on their needs, particularly in view of rising fuel and living costs that have made household management increasingly difficult.</p>.Mysuru: Eight people drown in Cauvery in separate incidents.<p>“Essential kits, containing rice, pulses and other daily necessities will be distributed to around women auto-rickshaw drivers in Mysuru city,” she said.</p><p>The organisers stated that similar initiatives would be taken up in the future, to encourage women’s financial independence and wellbeing.</p><p>The Samajam also announced its upcoming programme on May 4, in connection with Guru Purnima as part of its ongoing community outreach efforts.</p><p>Samajam members Manjula and Pushpalata; proprietor of Vaibhavi Silk and Sarees Anjaneya; were present at the meeting.</p>