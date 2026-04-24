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Work begins on Mysuru's Dr Rajkumar Road stretch after over two decades

Road users faced frequent accidents, severe dust triggering breathing issues, back pain, and overflowing clogged sewage.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 02:31 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 02:31 IST
KarnatakaMysuruRoad works

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