<p>Mysuru: Works finally started, after over two decades, on a 300-metre stretch of Dr Rajkumar Road, in Yaraganahalli, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> city on Thursday.</p><p>It can be noted that <em>DH</em> published a news story on the long-pending issue on January 11, 2026, and did a follow-up on April 17, 2026.</p><p>The stretch had become a daily trouble for residents and road-users, with a pending legal dispute and administrative inaction, turning the key road link into a severe blockage. Dr Rajkumar Road, which connects the Teresian College junction on Bannur Road with the KEB junction on Mahadevapura Main Road, had remained in a state of neglect for nearly two decades. </p>.Yaraganahalli stretch in Mysuru to be asphalted from April. <p>Road users faced frequent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/accidents">accidents</a>, severe dust triggering breathing issues, back pain, and overflowing clogged sewage. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had attributed the delay in development of the road to a court stay linked to a pending land compensation case.</p><p>Mike Prakash, an activist, who spearheaded the movement to get the road repaired, expressed gratitude to the authorities concerned.</p>