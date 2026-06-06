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World Environment Day brings citizens together to celebrate 'Parisara Habba' in Mysuru

The fest aimed at creating environmental consciousness among each citizen, to bring about change from the level of every individual towards the protection of the environment.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsWorld Environment DayKarnatakaMysuru

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