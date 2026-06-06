World Environment Day brings citizens together to celebrate 'Parisara Habba' in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Various environmental organisations, environmentalists, students of schools and colleges came together and celebrated 'Parisara Habba' along with the officials of Forest department at Aranyabhavan in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru </a>on Saturday.</p><p>The fest held on the occasion of 'World Environment day' aimed at creating environmental consciousness among each citizen, to bring about change from the level of every individual towards the protection of the environment. </p><p>DCF Mysuru territorial division K Paramesha inaugurated the fest and said, "as per the Supreme Court directions, we need to plant 5 Crore seedlings in Karnataka in next two or three years, including two Crore in Bengaluru and 11 lakh in Mysuru in order to enhance the green cover." </p><p>"Auditing to check the survival of trees is also done. An integrated approach is necessary to achieve this. The department will extend all support to citizens and environmental organisations towards planting seedlings, and protection of trees and environment," he said. </p>.Bengaluru marks World Environment Day with tree drives, green pledges across sectors.<p>Parashuramegowda of Parisarakkaagi Naavu spoke on the importance of making constant collective efforts as individuals, society and Government towards protection of the environment. </p><p>Sarah Misra of Reap Benefit led the event. Environmentalists of Mysore Grahakara Parishat including Major General Sudhir Vombatkere, Founding Working President of MGP, Bhamy V Shenoy, Sanjay Dattatri, Sustainable development expert U N Ravi Kumar, Retired Prof Kalachannegowda, Heritage expert N S Rangaraju and others participated. </p><p>The Fest featured cultural activities including folk songs, story telling, poetry recital, and talks by students and experts on the importance of conservation of environment and forest. They even promoted sustainable practices like recycling, reuse; avoiding usage of plastic bottles, using shopping bags to avoid plastic covers and more.</p>