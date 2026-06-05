World Environment day: Forest dept, MCC to plant 2.46L seedlings to enhance Mysuru's Green cover

<p>Mysuru: Even as World Environment day is celebrated on Friday, the Forest department and Mysore City Corporation are all set to plant 2.46 lakh seedlings to enhance the green cover of Mysuru city and district in this financial year 2025-26. </p><p>According to DCF, Mysuru territorial division K Paramesha, they are planning to plant a total of 1,78,400 seedlings this year. They will plant 34,400 seedlings in Greening urban range within Mysuru city, along with Mysuru district administration, Mysore Development Authority, Mysore City Corporation and various organisations. They have pooled saplings. MCC has identified public places. Private organisations like Raghu Lal medicals are donating Tree guards. Once the trees are planted, Forest department plans take care of them. They are planning to depute watchers 'to watch and guard' and water them. </p><p>Apart from this, they are distributing 1.44 lakh seedlings to farmers and the public during this rainy season, Paramesha said. </p><p>RFO and Tree officer of Mysuru Mohammed Zeeshan informed that, they are planting Ficus species of seedlings like Teak, Java Plum (Nerale), Neem, Guava, Sandalwood, Indian Beech, Mahogany and Jack fruit trees. </p><p>MCC</p><p>MCC, Assistant Executive Engineer, Horticulture P K Mohan Kumar, informed that this year they are planting 68,000 seedlings in Mysuru city. They are planting 13,000 seedlings including 5000 given by forest department in public places. They are even planting around 60,000 seedlings to develop Miyawaki forests in 5 parks. </p><p>World Environment day</p><p>RFO Zeeshan informed that they have distributed 7415 seedlings to 28 organisations to be planted on the occasion of world Environment day on Friday. They are planting them in various private layouts, campuses of various Government organisations like PWD department, Police firing range, Government schools and even at private organisation premises. MCC is planting 500 seedlings, RBI is planting 700 seedlings, CSRTI is planting 2000 seedlings, CISF unit-RMP is planting 1000 seedlings. </p><p>14% green cover</p><p>Currently Mysuru has a green cover of 14% while it should be 33%. Mysuru witnessed the highest maximum temperature of 37.2 degree Celsius on April 24; and 36 degree Celsius on March 27, according to the officials of the Indian Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru. </p><p>Officials of forest department informed that, Forest department raises trees considering the development for 20 years confirming that no new developmental projects are coming up in near future, they plant saplings on either old roads without trees or new roads. Besides permissions sought under the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act 1976 to clear trees for developmental projects including road widening, many citizens seek permit to clear trees in public and private places to safeguard life and property. </p><p>Hence DCF Paramesha said that, forest department is planning to create awareness on planting the right species of seedlings at right places so that there is little scope to cut them. They are joining Mysore Grahakara Parishat and celebrating Kaadu Habba/Parisara Habba to create awareness on protection of trees. </p>