Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

World Environment day: Forest dept, MCC to plant 2.46L seedlings to enhance Mysuru's Green cover

Apart from this, they are distributing 1.44 lakh seedlings to farmers and the public during this rainy season.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 05:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 05:30 IST
India NewsKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us