World Heritage Day: Mysuru to host lectures at palace temple

<p>Mysuru: To mark World Heritage Day, the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage has organised a special lecture at Sri Shweta Varahaswamy Temple, located within the Mysuru Palace courtyard, on April 18 at 10.30 am.</p><p>Commissioner for Archaeology, Museums and Heritage A Devarju said in a press note that Srinath Rathnakumar, Senior Scientist at ISRO, Bengaluru, will deliver a lecture on the topic ‘Emergency Response for Living Heritage in contexts of Conflicts and Disasters’. </p>.Infra issues pull back Unesco tag push for Karnataka's heritage sites.<p>Following this, history expert and amateur photographer Kengeri Chakrapani will provide an ‘Overview of Karnataka’s temples and sculptures’.</p><p>Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology C N Manjula said, the students of Mahajana College and Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA), as well as history enthusiasts and the general public will participate in the event.</p><p>For information, contact: 0821-2424671.</p>