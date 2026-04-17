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World Heritage Day: Mysuru to host lectures at palace temple

History expert and amateur photographer Kengeri Chakrapani will provide an ‘Overview of Karnataka’s temples and sculptures’.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 08:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruWorld Heritage Day

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