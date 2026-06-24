Writer Krishnaprasad to speak in Mysuru on 'Emergency @51' on June 26

<p>Mysuru: Writer Krishnaprasad will speak on ‘Emergency @51’ to mark the 51st year of the emergency imposed by the late Indira Gandhi in 1975 at Nadabramha Hall on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road, in Mysuru on June 26, Thursday, at 6 pm.</p><p>According to a press note issued by P Krishnakumar, secretary of Parampare organisation, Subha Raghavendra and Thanushri will sing patriotic songs before the lecture.</p>.MP Yaduveer Wadiyar distributes sanction letters to beneficiaries in Mysuru.<p>The press note states the Emergency was a dark chapter in the post-Independence era when the fundamental rights of the citizens were violated and lakhs of opposition party members were jailed without a trial. The fundamental rights were under suspension for 21 months. It can be noted that the Centre is observing June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas (Constitution Murder Day) to commemorate the imposition of the 1975 Emergency.</p>