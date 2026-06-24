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Writer Krishnaprasad to speak in Mysuru on 'Emergency @51' on June 26

‘Emergency @51’ will mark the 51 years of the emergency imposed by the late Indira Gandhi in 1975.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 05:01 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 05:01 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruIndira Gandhi

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